Back to school: Buying school stationery

Nothing dampens the festive mood for parents like a reality check: School. Some schools are opening on the 6th of January 2020. How do we remember? Right after Christmas, we started getting bombarded with those ‘back to school, back to reality’ TV ads. You get flooded with uniform prices, backpacks, stationery, etc.

Which begs the question?

When is it a good time to purchase school stationery for a new year?

The truth is that schools are very efficient with regards to sending us lists of requirements. My daughter is starting crèche in the new year and I already had the list when I registered her around November 2019.

So why wait for January 2020 to purchase these items? Silly season, that’s why.

It is always a good idea to include stationery buying around the same time you are doing your Christmas shopping. This is because, well, you still have some money to go around. Doing this also ensures that you can buy all the essentials you need and know how much you still have to use over the festive season.

You don’t want to be a parent and be this guy:

This is a reality for a lot of people as January commences.

If you do not enjoy going out to purchase school items, you can purchase online from big retailers such as:

-Takealot

-Makro

-Pick n Pay

-Game

-Waltons

-My Online Stationery

Purchasing online also helps parents save some much-needed money. You click and pay for exactly what you want. You don’t have to have the kids with you who demand other things that you did not budget for.

Also, look for competitive prices. Some retailers are cheaper than others if you have the time and energy to compare. This is even more convenient when done online.

Get to buying. Good luck!

Karabo Motsiri is a first-time mom, over-sharer, lover of life, chronic napper and married to her best friend. She loves a good party because the dance floor is her happy place. She enjoys good food, good conversations, laughs a little too hard, and cries during every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She started her blogging journey because she wanted to share all the ups and downs of being a young modern mama in South Africa. Her blog Black Mom Chronicles has been featured on Ayana Magazine & SA Mom Blog. She has enjoyed airtime on Power FM and frequently writes for the parenting section of Saturday Citizen. She also works with MamaMagic on their Product Awards, Milestones Magazine, Heart to Heart blog, and the Baby Expo, which is South Africa’s biggest parenting expo.