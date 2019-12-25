Nhlanhla Nciza dresses up for Christmas photoshoot

Songstress Nhlanhla Nciza has shared a series of pictures from her Christmas photoshoot. Nhlanhla is dressed in a beautiful black and silver dress. Her son, Luvuyo, is also looking very dapper in a black suit. The shoot was done in their home, next to their beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Nhlanhla expressed that putting the tree up is one of the best parts of this season.
The part that she also enjoys about Christmas photoshoots is dressing up for the shoot. Nhlanhla is the owner and designer of NN Vintage and NN Vintage Chic which is a local clothing design brand.
Nciza is a powerhouse, but like many of us, she is also susceptible to dealing with children that do not want to be jolly during a photoshoot.
On her caption, Nciza says “unfortunately Luvuyo can’t say the same, he was annoyed throughout the shoot. But we managed to get a couple of good smiles out of him”.
Parents know the struggle of trying to get a few good shots out of a human that would rather be playing with their toys or their iPads.
Nciza has three boys Thamsanqa, Nkululeko, and Luvuyo. Nciza, unfortunately, lost her daughter to a car accident in 2009.
