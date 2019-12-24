The top earning YouTuber is only 9

Ryan Kaji is a 9-year-old YouTube sensation earning an income through his Youtube Channel, Ryan’s World, previously known as Ryan ToysReview.

Forbes placed Ryan on the number one slot with 2019 annual earnings of $26 million. That is over R370 000 000 in our currency. He earned $22 million in 2018

Ryan has 23.1 million followers on YouTube and spends his days reviewing his favorite toys. He is a big fan of trains and Lego. He posted his first video in March 2015 when he was 5 years old. He was playing with some Lego toys and exploring a toy store. Ryan was an instant hit, and he followed up with more videos.

Ryan’s YouTube channel is also one of the most successful channels of all time. He also has a deal with one of the biggest toy companies in America.

He releases a new video almost daily, and bags millions of views for each post.

Ryan’s YouTube came under fire when he was criticized for manipulating preschoolers to buy the toys that he is paid to review.

So, in summary: Ryan Kaji gets paid $26 million just to play with toys