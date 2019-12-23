Chris Brown announces birth of his second baby

It is official! Chris Brown is the father of two babies now. The star shared a cute picture of Baby Aeko Catori Brown early this morning on Instagram. Aeko was peacefully sleeping on daddy’s chest. He previously announced the baby’s birth on Twitter last week.

Baby Aeko was born on November 20, 2019, to partner Ammika Harris. Ammika only announced the baby’s birth a month after his birth, captioning the picture “Can’t help but falling in love with you”.

Chris Brown has sparked rumours of marriage as he is seen in the picture wearing a ring on his wedding finger. Could these two have sealed the deal recently?

Words of congratulations came pouring in for both Chris and Ammika after welcoming their little human, and their rumoured marriage.

Karabo Motsiri is a first-time mom, over-sharer, lover of life, chronic napper and married to her best friend. She loves a good party because the dance floor is her happy place. She enjoys good food, good conversations, laughs a little too hard, and cries during every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She started her blogging journey because she wanted to share all the ups and downs of being a young modern mama in South Africa. Her blog Black Mom Chronicles has been featured on Ayana Magazine & SA Mom Blog. She has enjoyed airtime on Power FM and frequently writes for the parenting section of Saturday Citizen. She also works with MamaMagic on their Product Awards, Milestones Magazine, Heart to Heart blog, and the Baby Expo, which is South Africa’s biggest parenting expo.