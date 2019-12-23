Parenty 23.12.2019 05:00 pm

Chris Brown announces birth of his second baby

Karabo Motsiri
Chris Brown announces birth of his second baby

Chris Brown has shared the cutest picture of him and his son Aeko.

It is official! Chris Brown is the father of two babies now. The star shared a cute picture of Baby Aeko Catori Brown early this morning on Instagram. Aeko was peacefully sleeping on daddy’s chest. He previously announced the baby’s birth on Twitter last week.

Baby Aeko was born on November 20, 2019, to partner Ammika Harris. Ammika only announced the baby’s birth a month after his birth, captioning the picture “Can’t help but falling in love with you”.

Chris Brown has sparked rumours of marriage as he is seen in the picture wearing a ring on his wedding finger. Could these two have sealed the deal recently?

Words of congratulations came pouring in for both Chris and Ammika after welcoming their little human, and their rumoured marriage.

