There was once a time when all you need for a gender reveal is a Dr and an ultrasound. Nowadays, you need that and so much. You might need a couple of black balloons, some confetti, a plane with 1300 liters of blue or pink water, or even a pipe bomb. Yes. A pipe bomb.

We have seen very interesting, dramatic and life-threatening gender reveal parties in the last 5 years. They have grown to become very popular. Which begs the question: Should you have a gender reveal party?

Is it necessary to announce to your family what gender your child is in an actual party? A lot of people argue that is it not necessary. You can simply send a Whatsapp broadcast message with an “It’s a boy” artwork on it. It is extra money and extra work for your friends and family. This also depends on how big or small you want to make it. The bigger it is, the more money and work it requires.

It also requires extra effort from your friends and family. What do people bring to gender reveal parties anyway? You can’t bring clothes or toys (you don’t know the gender yet). You are most probably saving those for the baby shower.

Speaking of baby showers, the expecting couple will also be having one soon. So that’s another party in the bag. They will probably also have a baby announcement party soon after that. That is a lot of parties and a lot of gifts. And times are tough.

The biggest backlash these parties have received is its enforcement of rigid gender norms. This relates directly to gender neutrality and allowing children to choose their gender. It also relates to the distinction between gender and sex. Sex relates to biology and the genitalia children are born with. Gender is based on societal observations of sexuality.

So, if you are not in the business of stressing out your friends and family, don’t do it.

But if your circle is that of party lovers, then honey, go ahead. Some people love any excuse to party, and a gender reveal could be one of them.

Not only does the expecting couple share a sentimental moment with their family, but they also make them feel like a part of the pregnancy journey.

Another reality is that a lot of couples struggle to conceive. Their ability to carry to that point of gestation is a cause for celebration. This is why they have so many celebrations.

Some people keep it very intimate, with a simple cake with close family and friends.

Making it a big spectacle takes away from the intimacy of pregnancy and it becomes a social media display. We see with how dramatic other reveals become.

So, assess why you want to have a gender reveal and whether you need to host one. Would you just like to trend on Facebook, or do you want to bring your friends and family together to observe a really beautiful moment?

Karabo Motsiri is a first-time mom, over-sharer, lover of life, chronic napper and married to her best friend. She loves a good party because the dance floor is her happy place. She enjoys good food, good conversations, laughs a little too hard, and cries during every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She started her blogging journey because she wanted to share all the ups and downs of being a young modern mama in South Africa. Her blog Black Mom Chronicles has been featured on Ayana Magazine & SA Mom Blog. She has enjoyed airtime on Power FM and frequently writes for the parenting section of Saturday Citizen. She also works with MamaMagic on their Product Awards, Milestones Magazine, Heart to Heart blog, and the Baby Expo, which is South Africa’s biggest parenting expo.