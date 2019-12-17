Linda Mtoba expresses a newly found bond with her mother

Parenting is still by far one of the biggest life-changing events any human can go through. The thought that you have brought a new human being into the world changes you. It doesn’t only change you as a person, but also affects the nature of the relationships you have with the people around you.

Actress Linda Mtoba conveyed this change in her latest Instagram post. Linda said how close she has become to her mother since she also became a mother. They have grown to be closer than they were before she became a mother to her daughter.

Linda’s mom took the picture she is seen in whilst holding little Bean in a flight.

As people commented, Linda went on to express how much you need your mother after you become one.

This goes without saying. Our mothers do play a significant role in our parenting journeys. The dynamics are different. They grew up in a generation where things were done differently.

It sometimes feels intrusive how they try to guide us, but it always comes from a good place.