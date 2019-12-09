The Great Equalizer: Let’s go back to the beginning

On this episode of The Great Equalizer: Do Re Mi, Motherlovers! Today we go back to the very beginning (a very good place to start).

Guys, life happens and – unfortch – we don’t have a brand spanking new episode out this week. (We’re not crying, it’s just this Joburg rain falling on our face.)

So with no new episode to fill your inbox, we thought we’d share our very first broadcast with you. If you have no idea what The Great Equalizer is all about, or you need a lil’ refresher on what we’re all about, this is the one for you. In this inaugural episode of The Great Equalizer we give some insight into who we are (as if we know), who we are as mothers (still clueless), where we find ourselves in this crazy phase of life, and why we’ve decided to open up about it. We also mention a poignant blog post by Janelle Hanchet of Renegade Mothering titled ‘I Became a Mother and Died to Live’.

Have a listen for all the scoop and to learn about the genesis of The Great Equalizer – an unfiltered podcast about parenting.