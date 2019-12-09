The Great Equalizer: Let’s go back to the beginning

On this episode of The Great Equalizer: Do Re Mi, Motherlovers! Today we go back to the very beginning (a very good place to start).
Guys, life happens and – unfortch – we don’t have a brand spanking new episode out this week. (We’re not crying, it’s just this Joburg rain falling on our face.)
So with no new episode to fill your inbox, we thought we’d share our very first broadcast with you. If you have no idea what The Great Equalizer is all about, or you need a lil’ refresher on what we’re all about, this is the one for you. In this inaugural episode of The Great Equalizer we give some insight into who we are (as if we know), who we are as mothers (still clueless), where we find ourselves in this crazy phase of life, and why we’ve decided to open up about it. We also mention a poignant blog post by Janelle Hanchet of Renegade Mothering titled ‘I Became a Mother and Died to Live’.
Have a listen for all the scoop and to learn about the genesis of The Great Equalizer – an unfiltered podcast about parenting.
The Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.
Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.
*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too ????
