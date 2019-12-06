Top board games to play with your children this holiday season

Board games have been around since 3500BC, and have kept evolving through the years. We look at some of our favourite board games to play with your family over the holiday season.

Monopoly

Playing Monopoly with family has often led to a few friendly arguments, from who gets to be the car piece or the banker, to what the rules are for free parking.

In fact, it has been the cause of so much conflict that Hasbro, the company behind the board game, set up a helpline over the Christmas period in the UK to mediate family arguments.

The traditional version of Monopoly is always a holiday favourite, but other versions which would appeal to younger fans are:

Ms. Monopoly

Ms. Monopoly is a self-made investment guru who is here to celebrate women trailblazers in the first game where women make more than men.

Instead of buying properties, players invest in ground-breaking inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history. From inventions like WiFi to chocolate chip cookies to space station batteries, Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories. In the Ms. Monopoly game, women get a higher payout at the start of the game and more money when passing ‘Go’, but who you are is up to you!

Monopoly Fortnite

In this thrilling Fortnite-inspired edition of the Monopoly game, players claim locations, battle opponents, and avoid the Storm to survive.

The gameplay, design and components of the board game include elements inspired by the video game. including Fortnite locations and loot chest cards. Instead of Monopoly money, players earn Health Points (HP). Like in the Fortnite video game, the last player standing wins!

Junior 30 Seconds and 30 Seconds

This fast-paced general knowledge game is always a family favourite to play during the holidays.

For the few people who haven’t played it yet, the concept of the game is to guess a word which is read form a card without saying the actual word or part of the word, similar to charades. The aim is to guess the word in 30 seconds. The junior version of the game is specially designed with younger players in mind, while some the words to guess may be simpler than the adult version, the quick thinking and fast talking aspect of the game remains the same, a great game that family members of all ages can enjoy.

Jumanji

Parents growing up in the 90’s will remember watching the film Jumanji starring Robin Williams, and today’s children will remember the modern-day version starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

The movies are based on players being transported into a supernatural world with real-life hazards after playing a board game. While the real-life Jumanji board game is not nearly as dangerous as the version portrayed in the movie, it is just as much fun. This is a dice rolling board game for players aged eight years and up. It has an exciting theme and the enthralling possibility similar to the move where all players could lose if “the jungle overtakes them”. A fun board game for parents and kids alike.

If you found this article useful or interesting, why not subscribe to Parenty’s weekly newsletter for a wrap up of that week’s best content.