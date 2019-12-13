Your weekend gig guide

We are officially in the 2nd week of December and it may be getting a bit stressful for you to find the creativity to entertain the little ones. The activities don’t only have to entertain them but you too. So here’s a list of what you can get up to this weekend.

The Garden of Lights at Emperor’s Palace

When: 29 November 2019- 5 January 2020

Time: 24 hours daily

Price: R20-R25

Venue: Emperor’s Palace Casino and Entertainment Centre, Kempton Park

Enjoy this annual sight of wonder as you walk through the Garden of Lights. The glittering lights will be breathtakingly beautiful, and we are sure the kids will also marvel at this beauty. Kids can also take some pictures with Santa and enjoy some park rides.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

When: 28 October 2019 – 22 December 2019

Time: From 09:00 AM

Price: R100-R130

Venue: National Children’s Theater, Johannesburg

We always have something for our theatre fans and lovers of the arts. This is a sure favorite for the family and a must-see for Charlie’s fans. It’s a combination of humor and music and promises to entertain the whole family.

Peter Pan on Ice

When: 6 December 2019 – 5 January 2019

Time: 14-00

Price: R115 – R450

Venue: Montecasino, Johannesburg

If you have kids that love ice skating and Peter Pan, then this is the show to see. Let your kids journey to Wonderland where they can enjoy some magic and watch amazing professional skaters. The kids will surely enjoy watching Peter, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook.

CrestAquarium – Fish Feeding

When? 7, 14, 21 and 28 December 2019

Time: 12: 00 PM – 12:20PM

Price: Free

Venue: Cresta Shopping Centre

Cresta has an awesome aquarium that the kids would love if they haven’t had the opportunity to visit it yet. If they have, this time, they can watch the divers as they feed 32 colorful Indo-Pacific ocean reef fish. Mom and dad, you have 20 minutes to rest your feet while the kids enjoy this beautiful sight.

You have awesome indoor and outdoor options for this weekend, depending on what you and the family feel like.