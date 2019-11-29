Mark your calendars: ‘PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure’ is coming to SA

Following the continued success of the PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” tour internationally, Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group, TEG Life Like Touring and Glen21 Entertainment have announced that the second live stage show based on PAW Patrol will make its South African debut in April 2020.

The new action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” will feature the characters from the animated series, and will be playing the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on April 4 and 5, Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria on April 7 and 8, the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on April 11 and 12, and The Globe at Suncoast in Durban on April 17, 18 and 19 2020.

Tickets to see the pups embark on this pirate-themed voyage are already on sale.

“We’re incredibly excited to be back working with Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment and TEG Life Like Touring to bring PAW Patrol fans a completely new and memorable experience with their favourite pups on the stage in 2020,” said Glen Netshipise, Director, Glen21 Entertainment.

“Like Race to the Rescue, which we brought to South Africa in 2018, this is a high-quality production that we are very proud of, featuring an outstanding cast, unique costumes that add dimension to each character on stage and lots of fun musical numbers.”

Fans can visit www.pawpatrollive.co.za for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” tour schedule, ticket sale information and PAW Patrol Live! Tail Mail, where they can sign up to be among the first to receive tour updates and exclusive ticket pre-sale information for their city.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” tour dates

Johannesburg, SA – Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg

Saturday, April 4 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Sunday, April 5 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Pretoria, SA – Sun Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria

Tuesday, April 7 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Wednesday, April 8 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Cape Town, SA – Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

Saturday, April 11 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Sunday, April 12 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Durban, SA – The Globe at Suncoast, Durban

Friday, April 17 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Saturday, April 18 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

Sunday, April 19 – 9.30am, 1pm, 4.30pm

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT ticketpros.co.za