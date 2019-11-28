Homeschool parents could face jail time

The department of education has challenged homeschool parents to register their children or they could face up to six years in prison. They insist they are acting in the best interest of the child.

Homeschooling has been an integral part of the education system in South Africa for many years, however, the DBE is concerned that of the 100,000 children that are homeschooled, an estimated 1,500 have not been registered with their respective departments.

Children have a right to education and although most homeschool parents follow the guidelines, there are unfortunately those that do not. The DBE believes that children who are unregistered may be at a disadvantage to their counterparts when leaving school and entering the workforce.

The expectations are that children who are homeschooled need to maintain a specific standard of education. Parents are still able to develop their own curriculums as long as they follow the guidelines that are set out in the national education curriculum.

According to a report written by Professor Rita Niemann: “This approach is not about curbing home education, which is often the misconception, but about helping to ensure that due processes are followed and that children receive an education that is not inferior to the standard expected in a public school.

“The BELA Bill does, however, demand that parents who choose the home education route should make use of independent service providers in the Further Education and Training (FET) phase, which consists of Grades 10 to 12. This is to ensure that learners can obtain credible marks for their school-based assessments and are able to obtain the National Senior Certificate (NSC) issued by Umalusi.”

The Pestalozzi Trust – an organisation that helps protect the rights of homeschoolers has fought back at the proposed amendment to the Bela Bill, stating that,

“The DBE has not consulted with home educators.

“We were extremely disappointed that we have not been given an extension to the comment period. We do appreciate that all comments received before the finalisation of the process (which may take many months) are welcome. This, however, does not give us the opportunity to comment in the detail which we would like. Should additional matters come to our attention we will include them in additional submissions.

“The Bill is completely impractical and will never work.”

Niemann, in conclusion to her report, stated that “the best steps parents can take at this point include registering their children with their provincial department of basic education; following a curriculum that reflects the minimum requirements for their children’s age, grade, level and ability; and preparing them properly for their NSC using the support offered by education service providers”.

“With these measures in place, home education learners are destined for success.”