World’s top-earning YouTube star is an 8-year-old boy

For the second year running, 8-year-old Ryan Kaji is the highest-earning YouTube star in the world.

This is according to a Business Insider report that states that he made up to R324 million ($22 million) in revenue in a single year from his channel which reviews toys online. This is double what the channel earned the prior year.

Based on a countdown of the world’s most bankable YouTubers by Forbes, Ryan beat out global sensations such as Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Pew Die Pie and Jefree Star, to name a few.

The family-run channel was born in 2015 and simply featured Ryan unboxing the toys he received. It has garnered over 34,055,142,247 collective views to date (according to Social Blade).

With the help of Michael Bienstock, chief executive of the influencer-focused wealth-management company Semaphore, the brand has since grown into an umbrella that encompasses everything from toothbrushes and other merchandise to a television show.