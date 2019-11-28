Our Little Humans 28.11.2019 07:00 am

5 reasons to watch Netflix’s ‘Klaus’ this holiday

Parenty Staff Writer
‘A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.’

1.The origins of ‘Klaus’

Discover the origins of Netflix’s film, Klaus, with director Sergio Pablos with this cool featurette.

2. The storyline 

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters.

Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys.

These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.

An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, Klaus co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald.

3. Its positive message

Klaus highlights skills such as compassion, kindness, empathy and friendships. It’s a great conversation starter for children and parents.

4. The animation is amazing

Despite having a 3D feel to it, Klaus is, in fact, a 2D hand-drawn animated film.

5. The trailer is reason enough to watch it 

For more information, please visit the Netflix Media Center page for the film.

