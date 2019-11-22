Pampers to donate one-million nappies for premature babies across South Africa

One in every seven babies in South Africa are born prematurely – with a low birthweight, these babies are often prone to a complicated start to their little lives. Premature babies and their parents often need to stay in hospital far longer than a baby born full-term, and many of these hospitals and NICUs are unfortunately underequipped to provide additional care.

Jeanne du Plessis, Corporate Affairs and Citizen Leader at Procter and Gamble Southern Africa

says, “Despite their best efforts, we know it’s not always easy for hospitals and parents to provide the care premature babies need. Resources are limited and awareness around prematurity is low. This is our chance to assists hospitals in providing these newborns with a nappy that fits them comfortably, allowing them to rest and develop as all babies are meant to.”

World Prematurity Day forms part of the global effort to raise awareness of the scale and impact of premature births, highlighting proven and cost-effective measures that can help prevent them.

“Premature babies need extra special care and it can be stressful to know that a child you just brought into the world, and already love so much, needs your help. There can be so many complications to worry about. We can all agree that nappies shouldn’t be one them.”

In the run up to World Prematurity Day, Pampers is calling on the public to join in supporting these preemies in need. When purchasing your regular Pampers nappies at any Pick n Pay for the entire month of November, Pampers will be donating 5 Preemie nappies for every pack

purchased.

To learn more about this initiative and partnership follow Pampers South Africa on Facebook,

Twitter and Instagram and stay tuned to #NoBabyLeftBehind, #PampersPreemies, and

#WorldPrematurityDay.

(Compiled by Jacqui Bester)