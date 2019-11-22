10 effective ways to play with your baby to enhance their development

Here’s a list of interactive games you can play with your child:

1. Peek-a-boo

This game helps children learn about object permanence – the idea that even if something is not in front of you, it still exists. It also stimulates their visual and fine motor skills. Plus, who doesn’t want a good laugh?

2. Roll around

This would be the first time your baby moves their entire body at once. This is an important skill to learn for babies as it links sensory and motor skills.

3. Looking in the mirror

This is a fun way to introduce the concept of object permanence and teaches babies to focus.

4. Shakers

Musical instruments are a great way to help little ones gain fine motor skills. Your child will learn to use their hand muscles, fingers, and wrists.

5. Dancing on two feet

This is great and fun to help your little one gain some needed physical strength.

6. Baby bike ride

Not only does this help with strengthening your baby’s legs, but it also helps clear any unwanted gas in their tummy. All you do is move your baby’s feet in a circular motion while they lie on their back.

7. Puppet show

A puppet show will help them develop some language skills and they will also learn about imaginative play, which plays a big role in their toddler years.

8. Knock them down

When you and the baby build some blocks and knock them down, your child learns a lot about cause and effect. You could build, and let them destroy. Destructive play is beneficial for children.

9. Explore kitchen cabinets

This tends to be quite annoying for parents, who are quick to baby proof the cupboards when babies start becoming mobile. Just leave one baby proof cabinet open with plastic containers, and some wooden or plastic utensils. and they might try to stack them together or make them drums. Great for exploration.

10. Count your toes

Babies discover their feet as early as four months. So, it would be fine for mom and dad to share in the excitement by helping them count them. You could even sing along to This little piggy.