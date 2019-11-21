Dadding 21.11.2019 09:56 am

How to cope with solo parenting?

Parenty Staff Writer
This week on The Great Equalizer, Sam’s potty mouth bites her in the ass, MAYDAY MAYDAY we’re losing Charlene and we chat SOLO PARENTING, putting Sam’s estranged husband Ray in the hot seat.

Because we’re a podcast that a) doesn’t man bash and b) hates to exclude anyone of any race, gender or creed, we decided to go behind enemy lines to include some more commentary from some of our favourite #raddads about their parenting experience. So Sam gives ol’ Ray the third degree about what it’s like to be the one who leaves their coparent to solo parent.

Guys, it makes for some interesting listening! We figured that the more we give our partners a platform (away from all the bitching we do about them) the more we come to understand why they say what they say or do what they do.

Solo parenting is DIFFICULT guys. There are so many variables at play and the juggle IS REAL. Not only are you one pair of hands short in the house, but as your children get older you need to manage their emotional needs as they come to terms with daddy (or mommy!) being away. It’s tough (maybe tougher?) for the one who’s left behind, but have we considered what it’s like for the one who leaves?

Listen to this episode to find out!

P.S. Charlene also reviews the People’s Theatre production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. If you’re curious to know more about it (and other kid-friendly theatre productions happening around town, please tune in!

TGEThe Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.

Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.

*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too ????

