7 calming phrases to help your anxious child

1. “You are loved and safe.”

An anxious child is so overcome with feelings of fear that anything more complex than this may simply fall on deaf ears. A simple reminder that they are safe and loved can help soothe their feelings of nervousness.

2. “Tell me what you are feeling.”

Allowing your child to express the emotion they are feeling, in words that make sense to them, helps them identify the emotion and how to deal with it. Explaining that many others feel the same way (or perhaps even sharing a story of your own) may help your child feel less alone in a bewildering world of overwhelming emotion.

3. “We can learn through worrying.”

Using this phrase might sound illogical. However, encouraging our children to identify the underlying issues that give rise to their anxiety can turn something quite suffocating into something much more redemptive. They in turn learn to deal with issues head-on. Facing their fears encourages emotional growth.

4. “You make me proud, every day.”

By affirming our children every day, regardless of the situation they might find themselves in, we are soothing their inner self.

5. “Let’s take a deep breath.”

Stopping to take a deep breath in a moment of anxiety will help your child re-evaluate their emotional state in a place of calmness. It quietens their minds and brings them back into a framework of control.

6. “Tell me what you need.’

Sometimes our children get so worked up that it might seem like there is nothing we can do to help them. Put the ball in their court, encourage them to guide you by telling you what they need.

7. “I acknowledge what you are feeling.”

By verbally acknowledging what our children are feeling, we are validating them and letting them know that we believe them (which is vital, literally, in the sens of being life-giving).