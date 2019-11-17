Our World 17.11.2019 09:17 am

Finalists: Parenty Photograph Competition

Parenty Staff Writer
Finalists: Parenty Photograph Competition

Vote for your favourite pic and help these photographers win awesome prizes from Canon!

Several weeks ago we asked South Africa’s budding photographers to show us what parenthood looks like to them. The Parenty Editors have judged the entries and selected 10 finalists, now it is your turn to be the judges.

The finalists and their images will be loaded as a poll on Parenty’s Facebook page, and then the voting begins. And because we like the idea of a Parenty Hunger Games, the finalists are more than welcome to lobby for votes and/or beg their followers on their own network to vote for their image.

Help these photographers win awesome prizes from Canon!

The Canon Prizes:

  • The seven runners up will each win the instant Canon Zoemini C Cameras valued at approximately R1 995 each.
  • The two second-place winners will each win a PowerShot SX620 Camera valued at approximately R2 495 each.
  • The first-place winner of the Canon/Parenty photography competition will win a PowerShot SX70 camera valued at R7 595.

The Finalists:

Related Stories
Children and sleep: How much do they really need? 17.11.2019
The hottest hashtag for parents! Check it out here 12.11.2019
Teaching our children the benefits of a positive argument 6.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 