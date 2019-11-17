Finalists: Parenty Photograph Competition

Several weeks ago we asked South Africa’s budding photographers to show us what parenthood looks like to them. The Parenty Editors have judged the entries and selected 10 finalists, now it is your turn to be the judges.

The finalists and their images will be loaded as a poll on Parenty’s Facebook page, and then the voting begins. And because we like the idea of a Parenty Hunger Games, the finalists are more than welcome to lobby for votes and/or beg their followers on their own network to vote for their image.

Help these photographers win awesome prizes from Canon!

The Canon Prizes:

The seven runners up will each win the instant Canon Zoemini C Cameras valued at approximately R1 995 each.

The two second-place winners will each win a PowerShot SX620 Camera valued at approximately R2 495 each.

The first-place winner of the Canon/Parenty photography competition will win a PowerShot SX70 camera valued at R7 595.

The Finalists: