Finalists: Parenty Photograph Competition

Several weeks ago we asked South Africa’s budding photographers to show us what parenthood looks like to them. The Parenty Editors have judged the entries and selected 10 finalists, now it is your turn to be the judges.
The finalists and their images will be loaded as a poll on Parenty’s Facebook page, and then the voting begins. And because we like the idea of a Parenty Hunger Games, the finalists are more than welcome to lobby for votes and/or beg their followers on their own network to vote for their image.
The first-place winner of the Canon/Parenty photography competition will win a PowerShot SX70 camera valued at R7 595.
Carla Belford: When you have children and things get too quiet, this is what you can expect to find. Self Portrait.
Faziela Harris-Davids: Taken moments before they became little walking mud puddles. Having them has meant less sleep, more mess, more grey hairs & less
money to waste on myself, but it compensates for everything each time with the amounts of magic they bring to our lives. I, for one,
would want it no other way.
Nuriyah Gallow: Having kids is kinda like having Nutella… It’s messy, it makes you happy, but most of all you can never get enough.
Vincent Masango: When exploring through play turns into beautiful captured moments.
Ragmat Baron: Parenthood rush in the morning.
Tasha-Leigh Williams: Haven’t slept in 2 years, those bags under my eyes are almost Gucci.
Melishia Pillay: Next level photo bomb during mums selfie. The breast feeding struggle is real.
Zeenah Rahim: Mother of 5 boys.
Sometimes I’m the Queen, but most times I am the fever checker, vomit cleaner, bottle maker, argument disperser, hug and kiss force, bath water thermometer and I would change anything!
Jenna Malan: That moment when he realizes he is the middle child and he will have to deal with his little sister’s shenanigans for a very long time.
Themba Nkabinde: Fun in the sand. No worries, no care.