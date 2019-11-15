Being Pregnant 15.11.2019 10:00 am

How to decide if a natural vaginal delivery is for you?

Karabo Motsiri
How to decide if a natural vaginal delivery is for you?

The question asked in this episode is significant to why women choose to deliver vaginally.

It took me becoming a mother to understand the depth and intricacies of childbirth. Initially, I did not get it – and I imagine a lot of people don’t.

This is why people are so easy to weigh childbirth on the “how did you deliver your baby” scale.

When posed with the question: “Did you have a natural birth?”, my response is always “yes, I had a natural VAGINAL delivery”.

The question asked in this episode is significant to why women choose to deliver vaginally.

A lot of time women think vaginal delivery is the only birthing option available to them. Some are too young to know any better, like the one guest on the show.

Some women may be pressurized by adult women. They are encouraged to give birth vaginally because this is how children have been birthed for centuries, and anything else is barbaric.

This episode emphasizes that every pregnancy and birthing journey is unique. Vaginal birth strength is not hereditary. So one can’t do it successfully because their mother or aunt did.

And sometimes, things don’t go according to plan. And this is okay.

So why do women choose this option, and when do you know if you are able, and prepared to give birth vaginally?

All of this is covered in today’s episode.

Watch;

If you found this article useful or interesting, why not subscribe to Parenty’s weekly newsletter for a wrap up of that week’s best content.

Related Stories
Must have items for your hospital bag 13.11.2019
Watch: SA’s newest parenting YouTube Channel 6.11.2019
What the hell is a doula and why do I need one? 23.10.2019

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 