How to decide if a natural vaginal delivery is for you?

It took me becoming a mother to understand the depth and intricacies of childbirth. Initially, I did not get it – and I imagine a lot of people don’t.

This is why people are so easy to weigh childbirth on the “how did you deliver your baby” scale.

When posed with the question: “Did you have a natural birth?”, my response is always “yes, I had a natural VAGINAL delivery”.

The question asked in this episode is significant to why women choose to deliver vaginally.

A lot of time women think vaginal delivery is the only birthing option available to them. Some are too young to know any better, like the one guest on the show.

Some women may be pressurized by adult women. They are encouraged to give birth vaginally because this is how children have been birthed for centuries, and anything else is barbaric.

This episode emphasizes that every pregnancy and birthing journey is unique. Vaginal birth strength is not hereditary. So one can’t do it successfully because their mother or aunt did.

And sometimes, things don’t go according to plan. And this is okay.

So why do women choose this option, and when do you know if you are able, and prepared to give birth vaginally?

All of this is covered in today’s episode.

Watch;