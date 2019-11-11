HEY! RU OK?! With a story from a mom who’s not okay

It’s been several weeks since THAT video of Meghan Markle (AKA, the Duchess of Sussex) went viral. If you’re one of the few who haven’t watched it – and you must – it’s honest-to-goodness the very reason we started The Great Equalizer. Here is one of the most privileged women in the world crumbling under the pressure of being a newlywed and a new mother in the spotlight and, shock horror, being honest about it.

We always say that Beyonce herself is someone’s snack bitch and that Jay Z probably had to have a sniff of Blue Ivy’s baby butt at some point. Kids are the great equalizer, yo.

And so, when Meggles opened up about not being okay, we couldn’t help but stop and take note. Also, most poignantly, Meghan thanks the interviewer for asking her if she’s okay because that’s a question that no-one ever asks her. It even made us feel a bit sheepish for not asking the moms around us if they’re actually okay.

That right there, folks, is the problem with the whole narrative around motherhood these days. So we decided to go ahead and ask YOU and each other, are you okay? We also chat to TGE listener and resident free-range mom Janine about hitting rock bottom and not being okay.

As The Lactation Therapist so aptly said, “Everyone wants to hold the baby, but who will hold the mother?” Well, we’ll hold the mother and we’re here to hold you.

Friend, Listener… Are you okay? And, if not, do you know that that’s okay?

Listen here;

The Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.

Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.

*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too ????