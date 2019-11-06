Watch: SA’s newest parenting YouTube Channel

I definitely know pregnancy was confusing for me.

I had no idea what I was doing. I had no idea what was happening to my body. I also didn’t know what to expect.

It’s also quite an exciting time too.

So pregnant women need to buckle up because it is one hell of a ride.

It’s filled with solicited and unsolicited advice. You are going to hear it all.

People are going to share their pregnancy and birthing experiences. Their word will be the truth.

The journey will also be filled with old wives tales. Some make sense, and some are just downright hilarious.

So what have you heard in your journey? When do you know if something will work for you or not?

What is fact and was it not?

The first episode of Ask a Parent explores pregnancy and childbirth myths. Karabo sits with a midwife, Mbali Ngcobo, and two guest moms, Mpho Mokoena and Lungile Maserumule.

They engage in a funny conversation about what myths they heard throughout their pregnancy journeys.

These range from what they could and could not eat. It even goes as deep as what women are allowed to do with their hair.

They also talk about the fear instilled in women from myths they hear from other people.

Insecurities are real during a pregnancy. Women just want to make sure that they can carry to term and give birth to a healthy baby. So the things they hear can possibly inhibit their ability to focus on having and maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

Watch here: