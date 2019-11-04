KIDLIT 2.0! Showcasing our fave local finds for 2019

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo – one of the most iconic books of our generation and the start of several more gems that we’ve come to love. And if you’re not a Julia Donaldson fan, perhaps other old favourites – like Guess How Much I Love You?, On The Night You Were Born, Goodnight Moon and Where The Wild Things Are – may have made it to your bookshelf?

However, on The Great Equalizer, we’ve recognised some amazing authors right on our doorstep who ought to be celebrated as much as their international contemporaries. Their work showcases the best that our beautiful country has to offer with definite local flavour and popular landmarks in the mix. In this episode, not only do we discover some new works by old friends like My Feeling Friends author Phillippa Morassi, Megan Andrews and Tina Scotford, but we also meet some new friends along the way.

We have been so pleased to make the acquaintance of Nicola Obertik, Little Safari Books, Kerryn Ponter, Refiloe Moahloli, Melanie Rosettenstein and Karen Bishop, whose books all made it to The Great Equalizer’s bedtime reading list this year.

Tune in to hear more about our fave local finds of 2019 and tell us, what is your little one’s current favourite bedtime story? We wanna know what you’re reading on repeat!

