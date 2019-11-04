Read: A father has accused moms who breastfeed of being child molesters
Parenty Staff Reporter
A father took to Facebook last week with a comment that has struck a discordant note with many parents.
US father to one Mike Drapeau posted the following to his Facebook page last week:
Parents are up in arms about the ignorant and offensive comment, going so far as to put comments on his place of work’s Facebook page.
It’s possible he was just being a huge troll about it, but either way, parents were having none of it.
