 
 
  Citizen   Competitions  PREMIUM!
 
 
Our World 31.10.2019 04:33 pm

How to establish good communication with your child’s school

Jessica Lahey c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How to establish good communication with your child’s school

Thanking teachers lets them know that you respect and appreciate what they do and how they do it.

When students, parents and teachers communicate openly and honestly with each other about what’s happening at home and in the classroom, everyone can stay focused on the learning. Here are some tips. Keep school-home lines of communication open  Family involvement and positive home-school communication have been associated with improved grades, positive behaviour and attitudes about learning, increased participation and increased attendance. Start by finding out how your child’s teacher would like to be contacted, and honour his or her preferences by sticking to that method. When something comes up, go to the teacher first, and not to the principal. That...
Related Stories
Kindergarten principal fired after hiring a pole dancer to perform at school 4.9.2018
Parliament is not a kindergarten – Zuma 27.5.2015

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.