Not only does it come with blooming flowers, but it is also accompanied by the scorching sun. We have experienced a taste of it this past weekend and it can get quite unbearable.

It is even worse for little humans that can’t manage their body temperatures yet and can’t even verbally express their frustration when they’re too hot. To avoid too much irritability when the heat strikes, here are some cool hacks you can try for the little ones.

10 super fun ‘keep cool’ hacks to use this Summer

1. Sponge bombs

You can purchase some cheap sponges, tie them together, soak them in cold water, and have some water fun. This is a fun and affordable way to keep cool and entertained.

2. Sponge necklace

If the kids aren’t game to run around in this heat, you can create a necklace that they can put around their neck to cool down. Thread sponges onto a piece of rope and there you have it.

3. Ice block treasure hunt

Do you know all those leggos that irritate you so much sometimes? Use them as heatwave entertainment. Place them in a bucket of water and freeze it overnight. You will have created a big block of fun. The kids can sit and hunt for those little buggers for hours.

4. Splash pad

Get a giant splash pad, put some water on it and watch your kids have hours of cool fun. Get some balls and toys they can use for entertainment.

5. Water balloon games

Purchase some cheap balloons, get the kids to fill them up with water, and play some fun games. There are a lot of games that they can play. Water balloon tennis, water balloon baseball, or even water balloon toss with towels, a bucket or a hula hoop.

6. Ice painting

If you are a DIY boss, then you can create some frozen sculptures that the kids can paint. It is super easy to make. You just pour water into cake moulds and the kids can paint them once frozen.

7. Seek and find

Place a couple of coloured balls inside a bucket, and place like-coloured cups outside. Give your child a big spoon and let them grab the balls and place them in the relevant cup. Not only does this cool your baby down, but it also is an educational game of colour coordination for your children.

8. Doll/Toy washing station

Pull out a big bucket, pour some soap in it and let the kids clean up their toys. Such an entertaining chore for the little ones.

9. Pool noodle fishing

Cut up a noodle into small pieces, dump in the pool and let the kids fish for them. This allows the kids to remain wet but also entertained.

10. Outside play

Lastly, just keep the kids outside in the shade, whether it’s for playing or eating, the less time they spend inside, the less frustrated they will be in this heat. Just also make sure that they are protected from the sun by using quality sunscreen and make sure that they are properly hydrated.

Karabo Motsiri is a first-time mom, over-sharer, lover of life, chronic napper and married to her best friend. She loves a good party because the dance floor is her happy place. She enjoys good food, good conversations, laughs a little too hard, and cries during every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She started her blogging journey because she wanted to share all the ups and downs of being a young modern mama in South Africa. Her blog Black Mom Chronicles has been featured on Ayana Magazine & SA Mom Blog. She has enjoyed airtime on Power FM and frequently writes for the parenting section of Saturday Citizen. She also works with MamaMagic on their Product Awards, Milestones Magazine, Heart to Heart blog, and the Baby Expo, which is South Africa’s biggest parenting expo.