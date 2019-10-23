Perfect Instafeeds are so 2017

How many of us have found ourselves trying to capture the perfect family snap by taming the chaos? You screaming wildly for your brood to fall in line, stop picking their noses, stand still and just wait three damn seconds for the camera to do its thing before they are free to continue trying to kill each other. And the result…

A perfect snap of your family – all cherubic smiles, matching outfits, sweet love and just enough teeth and eye wrinkles to make the adults look as if life is one big orgasm of amazingness.

Puh…anyone else feel like it’s time for a new type of family photo, the one that captures family life in motion, not freeze-framed for a moment of make-believe, that no-one will remember?

Well, one mom, and professional photographer, is doing just that.

Meet Stephanie Woodward a photographer and filmmaker from Salt Lake City, Utah in the US, who is trying to give her clients a gentler perspective on their lives, by ditching perfection and embracing meaning.

Stephanie says, “I want to show you that you are enough. Your life is enough. Just the way it is.”

She has combined her talent for photography with her talent for finding the magic in the everyday. Because these little bits of magic of the things we as parents will want to remember. Things like scraped knees, mud pies, tears, grubby faces, messy homes and the tender yet mundane interactions between members of families.

