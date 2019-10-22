Our World 22.10.2019 07:10 am

WATCH: Parent protests over Grantleigh school’s ‘satanic’ artwork

Parenty Staff Writer
An ‘upset’ Christian father took to social media with a video after viewing the display at his child’s school.

Grantleigh is an independent school catering for students from Grade RRR through to Grade 12. The school has a Christian ethos and is set in a tranquil country environment offering old world values with new world standards.

A father took to Facebook after witnessing what he called a disgrace. The matric artwork that was displayed during their final prize-giving disturbed him, since there were numerous religious themes, including the portrayal of God and Jesus as clowns, ripped up pages from the Bible, goat horns, demons, and so on.

Watch:

How can this happen when a school’s ethos is TO GOD BE THE GLORY.

Posted by Richards Bay Park Like a IDIOT. on Monday, 21 October 2019

There were divergent opinions on the video.

Facebook - Grantleigh school 1

Facebook - Grantleigh school 2

Facebook - Grantleigh school 3

Facebook - Grantleigh school 4

This is a developing story and we will obtain comment from the school.

(Compiled by Jacqui Bester)

