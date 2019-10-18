 
 
  Citizen   Competitions  PREMIUM!
 
 
Our Little Humans 18.10.2019 09:33 am

How to help your child find balance at school

Jessica Lahey c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How to help your child find balance at school

Image: iStock

Multi-tasking is a myth, especially for kids.

Kids are overscheduled, families are in a constant rush, but a few, strategic pauses in your family’s day can make a huge difference. HELP KIDS CREATE EFFECTIVE GOOD ROUTINES Present mornings, chores and homework to kids as problems to be solved together. Kids are more likely to stick with a plan they created themselves. Try asking, “What would your ideal morning routine look like?” or “What would a perfect homework day look like for you?” then help them come up with ways to make those visions real. Help kids operationalise the systems they create. If it’s a plan book, talk...
Related Stories
Enter and win with Parenty 18.10.2019
How to stop your child from whining 17.10.2019
4 Tips to develop your child’s creativity 16.10.2019

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.