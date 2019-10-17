Halloween events for every family member

Thursday, 31 October 2019 marks the day to celebrate Halloween this year. There are some fun ways to celebrate this holiday. Below is a list of all the events happening around Gauteng and Cape Town for Halloween fanatics.

1) RAM, Griet, and Halloween PTA have collaborated to bring Halloween fans a fright night. The event has three themed stages. Each stage will have several artists performing.

-Something Witchy

-Ghost Busters

-Rocky Horror

Date: 26 October 2019

Time: 16:00 -01:00

Address: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria

Tickets are priced from R120

2) Railway Café is hosting a Halloween party; Candy Cane Island. It is an outdoor event with a rustic theme. It’s a real trick or treat event paying homage to the true spirit of Halloween. Imagine an outdoor event, surrounded by likeminded ghosters, indulging in an endless supply of treats.

Date: 2 November

Time: 11:00 AM- 01:00 AM

Address: Railway Café, 2 Hack Road, 0157 Centurion

Tickets: R80-R120

3) Gandalf’s brings you a two-day Trick or Treat event in Cape Town in collaboration with Blood Doll Society, Gotham Society, and Gothic Resurrection. It’s a jammed packed two days of music, fun activities, food, and beverages.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Halloween outfits to show off to each other as there will be a prize for the best dressed.

Kids are welcome on Saturday and will indulge in sweets from the indoor market and will participate in and enjoy the pumpkin competition.

If you are in Cape Town and looking for something fun to do, this is the event to attend.

Date: 1-3 November 2019

Time: 09:00 AM – 04:00 AM

Address: 299 Lower Main Road Observatory, Cape Town

Tickets: R50 and R70

4) Are you a runner and enjoy Halloween? Wouldn’t it be fun to do both?

Dirtopia brings you the Halloween Forest Night Run happening at the Muratie Wine Estate. Participants can choose between the 5KM or the 10KM run. Kids can also enter and can pay a discounted price of R50 if they pay early. Runners are encouraged to wear headlights and to dress-up in their best Halloween outfits to stand a chance to win the prize for the best-dressed costume.

5KM start time: 7:15 PM

10 start time: 7:00 PM

Registration will commence at 5:30 PM

Tickets:

5KM- R120

10KM-R140

Address: Muratie Wine, Estate, Knorhoek Road, Koelenhof, Stellenbosch

5) Brochella brings you the Halloween Infestation this November. The day will be packed with performances from Hellcats, Shutup! Weed Dealer and many more. The performances will be running from 14:00 until midnight. The best-dressed costume will win a prize, so pull out your most epic Halloween outfit for this infestation.

Date: 2 November 2019

Time: 14:00 till 00:00

Address: Rumours Rock City Hillfox, Hendrik Potgieter Rd and Albert Street, Weltevredenpark, Gauteng

*Compiled by Karabo Motsiri