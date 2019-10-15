Our Little Humans 15.10.2019 05:26 am

Download Matric study guides here

Parenty Staff Writer
Easily accessible study guides to help your child ace Matric.

The department of education has made available the second edition of the Mind the Gap Study Guides for Grade 12 students.

Also, see – Helping your child pass matric

English First Additional Language Study Guides

EFAL Paper 1 – Language and Context

EFAL Paper 2

  1. Romeo and Juliet
  2. Nothing But The Truth
  3. Grain of Wheat
  4. Lord of the Flies
  5. To Kill a Mocking Bird
  6. Poetry
  7. Short Stories

EFAL Paper 2 – Audio Files for all Poems & Short Stories

EFAL Paper 3 – Writing

Subjects in English

  1. Accounting
  2. Economics
  3. Life Sciences
  4. Geography
  5. Geography Map 1
  6. Geography Map 2
  7. Geography Map 3
  8. Mathematics
  9. Mathematical Literacy
  10. Physical Sciences: Physics
  11. Physical Sciences: Chemistry

Study Guides in Afrikaans

  1. Rekeningkunde
  2. Ekonomie
  3. Lewenswetenskappe
  4. Lewenswetenskappe
  5. Fisiese Wetenskap Deel 1 Fieika
  6. Fisiese Wetenskap Deel 2 Chemie
  7. Wiskunde
  8. Wiskundige Geletterdheid

Also, see – Matric finals timetable 2019

*Source – Department of Education

Compiled by Jacqui Bester

