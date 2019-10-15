Download Matric study guides here

The department of education has made available the second edition of the Mind the Gap Study Guides for Grade 12 students.

English First Additional Language Study Guides

EFAL Paper 1 – Language and Context

EFAL Paper 2

EFAL Paper 2 – Audio Files for all Poems & Short Stories

EFAL Paper 3 – Writing

Subjects in English

Study Guides in Afrikaans

Compiled by Jacqui Bester