Download Matric study guides here

The department of education has made available the second edition of the Mind the Gap Study Guides for Grade 12 students.
Also, see – Helping your child pass matric
English First Additional Language Study Guides
EFAL Paper 1 – Language and Context
EFAL Paper 2
- Romeo and Juliet
- Nothing But The Truth
- Grain of Wheat
- Lord of the Flies
- To Kill a Mocking Bird
- Poetry
- Short Stories
EFAL Paper 2 – Audio Files for all Poems & Short Stories
EFAL Paper 3 – Writing
Subjects in English
- Accounting
- Economics
- Life Sciences
- Geography
- Geography Map 1
- Geography Map 2
- Geography Map 3
- Mathematics
- Mathematical Literacy
- Physical Sciences: Physics
- Physical Sciences: Chemistry
Study Guides in Afrikaans
- Rekeningkunde
- Ekonomie
- Lewenswetenskappe
- Lewenswetenskappe
- Fisiese Wetenskap Deel 1 Fieika
- Fisiese Wetenskap Deel 2 Chemie
- Wiskunde
- Wiskundige Geletterdheid
Also, see – Matric finals timetable 2019
*Source – Department of Education
Compiled by Jacqui Bester