The Great Equalizer Podcast – Happy Birthday

Honestly, it feels like we’ve birthed another baby and made it through the first year. Someone tell us we’ve done a good job!
This podcast has brought us many, many tears, but many more laughs in between. While the first year has been tough, it’s obviously also been a ton of fun and even cathartic to hook up with a great girlfriend once a week. We debrief about life, love and everything in between and its actually therapeutic and a privilege to focus on our feelings for one hour in a week.
That said, we’ve been through a lot of heartache and a lot of life lessons these past twelve months and we can only hope that you, our listener, has been on this journey with us. Through the heartache and the joy, what matters to us most is that we’ve always got a third host in the mix… YOU.
So cheers to us but also, cheers to you guys! We wouldn’t be here without you (or our kids, obvi).
And because we love nothing more than to hear from our No 1, hit us up below with some of your fave TGE moments.
Listen here;
The Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.
Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.
*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too ????
