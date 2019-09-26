WATCH: Linda Mtoba’s visual love letter to her baby girl

Actress Linda Mtoba has been revelling in every moment of her pregnancy and taking her fans along for the ride by sharing bits and pieces with them via her social media pages.

She’s been vocal about everything from the symptoms she’s been experiencing to the ways she has dealt with them. As the home stretch draws near, her content has increasingly become about preparing for the arrival of the daughter she and hubby Steven Meyer are expecting.

The actress, who is affectionately referred to as “Mrs Husband” by her fans posted a short video snippet to her Twitter and Instagram and captioned it “to our daughter, we can’t wait to meet you”.

The pair, who have been together for six years, got married back in 2017, and this will be their first child together. In the interim, they have nicknamed the baby “baby Bean”.

Mtoba made her acting debut a few years ago as Zama on Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya after the soapie held open auditions to unearth new talent. Prior to kicking off her acting career, the 27-year-old Umlazi native worked as a teacher.

Though her first role came to an end, she quickly secured another as Nomonde – this time in 1Magic’s most popular telenovela, The River.

Despite being incredibly popular on social media, namely for gushing about her husband and married life, Mtoba has been fiercely protective and private with her relationship. As such, most pictures and videos of her husband only feature his silhouette or are filmed from behind, never truly showing his face.

This had led fans to wonder if Mrs M will be the same with her baby girl when she’s finally born.

I get privacy & protecting the baba but there’s other ways around it. Same thing as posting your partner but puting and emoji over thier face, I just don’t get ???? — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) September 24, 2019

