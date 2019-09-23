The Great Equalizer Podcast – Learning from Luke

Jess takes us back to the moment she heard the news that her unborn baby boy, Luke, would be born with Down Syndrome. We also chat about her decision to have a second child after Luke, as well as what’s next for the Roberts family.

Guys, THIS EPISODE IS IMPORTANT. It’s important for parents of “normal” children who’ve never been exposed to someone born with Down Syndrome. It’s equally important for parents of a child born with special needs. Moreover, if Down Syndrome is something you fear, worry about or don’t understand, this one’s for you.

Honestly, we could all stand to learn a lot more from Luke (and Jess, John and baby sister Holly) – Visit Learning From Luke.

Listen here:

The Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.

Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.

*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too ????