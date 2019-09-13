For The Moms 13.9.2019 04:49 pm

Mom creates household jobs, makes her kids apply to get paid in allowance money

Mom posts herself next to the "now hiring" poster she put up in her home | Image: facebook.com/shakethamcgregor

The jobs for the children were kitchen manager, laundry supervisor and lead housekeeper.

After deciding to teach her children the all-important lesson about money, an American mother of three devised a great plan that she shared on Facebook which has since gone viral.

In a series of Facebook posts, Shaketha Marion McGregor explained that she had decided to stop giving her children their allowance whenever they nagged her for it, and instead teach them that money is earned.

She facilitated her lesson by hosting a hiring event in her home, where her children were invited to apply for “jobs” around the house, jobs such as kitchen manager, laundry supervisor and lead housekeeper. They would then be paid salaries for these jobs in the form of their allowances.

The original post, which was first published in August, has received over 200,000 reactions and 35,000 comments and has been shared over 130,000 times.

Femalista reports that McGregor also thought that getting her children involved in what needs to be done around the home would help cover the everyday necessities and lessen the financial strain this places on a family of their size.

It seems she already had each job assigned in her mind for her son Jahkeem, 13, daughter Takeia, 10, and daughter Serinity, 6.

She assigned the lead housekeeper position to her six-year-old daughter, and even sent her son a rejection letter after he applied for the position which had already been filled.

A number of other parents took to the comments to hail the idea as brilliant, and shared that they were thinking of implementing it in their own homes.

Is this an approach you would think of adopting?

