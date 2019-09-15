How to be a mindful parent in 2019

“Mindful parenting is a lifelong practice. It means you become less attached to outcomes and more mindful of what’s unfolding in your life and your children’s lives. Mindful parenting is about moment-to-moment, open hearted and nonjudgmental attention” –Jon and Myla Kabat-Zinn
How can we as parents become more mindful and spend more time in the present?
- Ask: what have you been thinking about lately?
- Tell your child: I’m glad you are my son/daughter.
- Go 24 hours without raising your voice.
- Limit your screen time and use these minutes/hours to read to your child, talk to them.
- Have a staring contest with your child.
- Ask: what is your favourite joke?
- Ask: what makes you afraid?
- Remember yourself at their age. Think about what you enjoyed and valued about your own mom.
- Teach your child a new skill.
- Practice listening to your child without interrupting.
- Ask your child’s opinion on something that’s important to the family.
- Make or buy them their favourite snack.
- Ask: what’s your lucky number, and why?
- Watch them while they are asleep.
- Ask: when last did you cry, and why?
- Ask: where would you visit if you could go anywhere?
- Rub their shoulders or give them a hug/cuddle. Say: I remember when you used to fit in my arms.
- Ask: what is your earliest memory?
- Think of the best mother you know. Model her most admirable quality today.
- Picture how you’d like your children to remember you. Is your behaviour moving you towards or away from that image?
- Swap their evening story for a joke book. Laughing together is a great way to bond.
- Watch their favourite program with them. Give it your undivided attention.
- Say: I’ve learnt the most amazing things from you.
- Ask: what’s been the best day of your life so far?
- Ask: what’s the best thing that’s happened to you this week?
- Bake something with your child. Use the time for casual chatter.
- Play your child a song that reminds you of him/her.
- Start a family scrapbook, or spend time looking at their baby albums together.
- Tell them something you are grateful for today, and ask them to share something of their own.
- Ask: which 5 words would your friends use to describe you?
- Avoid the N word: explore different ways to say no.
– Your Family