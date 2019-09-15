How to be a mindful parent in 2019

“Mindful parenting is a lifelong practice. It means you become less attached to outcomes and more mindful of what’s unfolding in your life and your children’s lives. Mindful parenting is about moment-to-moment, open hearted and nonjudgmental attention” –Jon and Myla Kabat-Zinn

How can we as parents become more mindful and spend more time in the present?

Ask: what have you been thinking about lately? Tell your child: I’m glad you are my son/daughter. Go 24 hours without raising your voice. Limit your screen time and use these minutes/hours to read to your child, talk to them. Have a staring contest with your child. Ask: what is your favourite joke? Ask: what makes you afraid? Remember yourself at their age. Think about what you enjoyed and valued about your own mom. Teach your child a new skill. Practice listening to your child without interrupting. Ask your child’s opinion on something that’s important to the family. Make or buy them their favourite snack. Ask: what’s your lucky number, and why? Watch them while they are asleep. Ask: when last did you cry, and why? Ask: where would you visit if you could go anywhere? Rub their shoulders or give them a hug/cuddle. Say: I remember when you used to fit in my arms. Ask: what is your earliest memory? Think of the best mother you know. Model her most admirable quality today. Picture how you’d like your children to remember you. Is your behaviour moving you towards or away from that image? Swap their evening story for a joke book. Laughing together is a great way to bond. Watch their favourite program with them. Give it your undivided attention. Say: I’ve learnt the most amazing things from you. Ask: what’s been the best day of your life so far? Ask: what’s the best thing that’s happened to you this week? Bake something with your child. Use the time for casual chatter. Play your child a song that reminds you of him/her. Start a family scrapbook, or spend time looking at their baby albums together. Tell them something you are grateful for today, and ask them to share something of their own. Ask: which 5 words would your friends use to describe you? Avoid the N word: explore different ways to say no.

– Your Family