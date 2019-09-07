When parents come together – Elana Afrika’s Baby Brunch

Guests were greeted by a welcoming sight at the Idlewild Country Estate, a breathtakingly beautiful venue on the outskirts of Midrand, Johannesburg.

Baby Brunch is the brainchild of Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp. After welcoming her first daughter in 2016, Elana discovered a need for support from other moms and, through her experiences, realised she was not alone in wanting to expand her parenting knowledge and form meaningful connections with other mothers. Parent + Baby Brunch is more than an event; it’s a support network for moms and moms-to-be encouraging mothers to learn and grow together in a positive, empowering environment.

Not only were guests treated to a scrumptious brunch followed by a delicious lunch, but also by an incredible lineup of speakers. With the likes of representatives from FedHealth and Clamber Club; speaking about what to expect from your medical aid when having a baby, and early childhood development. As well as inspiring guest speakers including Letshego Zulu, Melissa Swart, Zane Meas and Shahana Mia.

But that’s not all, we were all serenaded by singer and songwriter Dewald Wasserfall as well.

It was a lovely event that spoke right to the heart of every parent gathered. It gave encouragement where needed and inspiration for the journey that is parenthood.

Oh, and there was a truckload of prizes given on the day – from Epimax hampers to spa vouchers to bottle and dummy sets to a stunning diaper cake. At times it felt like we were on the Oprah Winfrey Show, “You get a prize! You get a prize! Eeeeeevvvvverrrryyybodies getting a prize!”.

The day was delightful and the energy was hopeful and supportive. So, for anyone wanting a morning full of yummy food, laughter, tears, wisdom, prizes, inspiration and mimosas then this event is for you.