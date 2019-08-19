The Great Equalizer Podcast – modern cloth nappies

Guys, the intention is NOT to make anyone feel k*k if they’ve gone the disposable nappy route. You do you, Boo. As always, #nojudgies.

BUT, for those of you whose interest is piqued, let’s fill you in on some insights gleaned from this week’s recording about cloth nappies.

– Cloth nappies make you feel less shit about killing the planet (obvi)

– Cloth nappies save you a ton of money

– Cloth nappies are cute AF

– Cloth nappies are not as complicated as you think

Tune in to hear about Sam’s failed cloth nappy attempt and find out whether or not she’ll be ready to take the plunge if/when No 2 becomes a thing.

PLUS, get first dibs on a special offer from our sponsor, Busy Bottoms Nappy Service.

Listen here:

The Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.

Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.

*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too 😉