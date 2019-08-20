5 outings for a wild child in Gauteng

Getting out of the house and into nature when you live in the landlocked, mountain-free urban jungles of Joburg and Pretoria often seems impossible, but there are more wild spaces to explore than many of us city slickers realise.

So, if you want to get outside, find some adventure, free your child to go wild, these are the five spots I think you might want to know about.

1. The Wilds

On the doorstep of the centre of Joburg CBD, under the watchful eye of Hillbrow Tower, lies a secret wilderness that few Joburgers know of or think about when looking for a place to release the beasty (aka your child). The Wilds was once a crime hotspot in Joburg, where few people dared venture.

Until one man and his dog, decided to take back the public space. James Delaney, an artist who lived in an apartment overlooking the park, began cutting back the brush and clearing the paths for him and his dog to explore. And like a Pied Piper, one by one, people began joining the cause.

Today, James and the friends of The Wilds, have transformed this incredible green space into an urban oasis that is safe, clean and flourishing – from the hidden and not-so-hidden pieces of art James has installed in and around the indigenous forests and lawns, to the barista brewed coffee and the artisanal sorbet on Sundays and the yoga on the Fever-Tree lawn once a week.

This park that is 100 years old next year and is a listed Johannesburg Heritage Site, boasts indigenous forests and rockeries, numerous winding walking paths, a natural climbing wall, rolling lawns and even a sundial.

You and your wild thing will be totally tired out after exploring this space, but you will never get tired of exploring it.

2. Rietvlei Nature Reserve

Another hidden wild gem can be found, barely, on the outskirts of Pretoria’s suburbia. Rietvlei Nature Reserve is a 4000-hectare nature reserve and has been around since 1929.

The activities in the reserve are many – fishing, game viewing, bird watching, hiking, picnicking and horse riding. This is a wild child’s – wild parent’s – paradise.

With 40km of roads, visitors can explore the reserve in their own cars and see the many different animals, including cheetah, rhino and buffalo. There is also a lion camp, but this is an additional cost as it is a guided tour on a ranger vehicle. There is even a night drive on offer – what could be more exciting that a guided tour of the wild at night when all the best critters come out to play.

The reserve offers two guided hiking trails which will give your wild child a real taste and understanding of the bush and nature. There is a 10km/4 hour day walk and a 21km/2 day overnight hike starting Friday afternoon and ending Sunday afternoon. What an adventure?!

If by car or by foot doesn’t work for you, what about by horse? You and your wildlings can explore the wilderness for four hours from the back of a horse, guided by a qualified guide.

3. The Koppies

Dotted in an around Johannesburg there are several mini-nature reserves all named something-something-koppies: Lonehill Koppies, Norscot Koppies and Melville Koppies (I am sure there are more, but I am yet to discover them, please tell me if you know others).

These little wild zones are to the wild child, what a Pappacinos playground is to most children. There is veld, bugs, dirt, birds, dassies (looks like a big hamster, although ironically they are the elephants closest living relative, go figure?), critters, crawlies, rocks and some free climbing (no nets, no harnesses, no childminders – it’s like stepping back into parenting in the ’80s).

But best of all there are the views.

If your child’s wild-side needs more structured play, then the next two will be just what you are looking for.

4. Soweto Towers

Once the cooling towers for the Orlando Power Station, on the outside both of the 33-storey towers are completely covered in brightly coloured murals and on the inside is a wonderland of activities. Unfortunately, many of these things are off-limits to under 12’s – like bungee jumping, free falling and bridge swinging. But for the under-12 wild child, there is paintball, go-karting and climbing.

And if after your wild child has exhausted you and themselves, you want some shesanyama and a cold (or stiff for the over 18s) drink then Chaf Pozi is right there for your tastebud convenience.

5. The Big Red Barn

This is the last place on my list of wild child outings, but it is definitely not least. The Big Red Barn is 15 minutes from Centurion and has everything to do under the sun – pottery, pedal go-karting, ziplining, mountain biking, tractor rides, trail running, market browsing and restaurant eating.

Acrobranch is an obstacle course through the trees. It provides a variety of age-appropriate courses (for 3 years and up), but it also builds confidence and coordination, while also being a fantastic team-building experience.

On the first and second Saturday of every month, The Irene Village Market takes place selling everything from crafts and artisanal foods to furniture, craft beer and wine. Or you can keep your wild child busy by getting their hands dirty with The Clay Cafe.

And what’s more, is it is pet-friendly, so even your wild and furry kids can join you. Bonus.

So, that is my highlights reel of places to go to let your wild child loose.

If you know of any others, we would love to hear about them in the comments.

Leigh Tayler is a writer, a Leo, a feminist, a fan of The Walking Dead, a lover of all things unicorn and nearly succumbs to rage strokes on the daily. Oh, and she also happens to be a mother to one small feral child. She wears her heart on her sleeve and invariably tells it like it is, the good the bad and the ugly. She juggles her writing, her family, her sanity in-between a demanding career in advertising. She has no shame in sharing her harebrained and high-strung anecdotes on her experience of motherhood, no sugar coating, no gloss, just her blunt truth with a healthy side order of sarcasm. Find her on her blog, The Ugly Truth of Being a Mom.