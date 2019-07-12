Don’t hug that dog! And other things kids should know

Did you know that 50% of children will experience a dog bite by the time they are 12 years old? Or that 77% of all dog bites that happen are from a family dog or a friend’s dog?

This is a shocking statistic – shocking for parents, shocking for dog lovers and shocking for the shelters that are often left to deal with the fall out of a dog that has bitten a child.

But why is this number so high? Why is “man’s best friend” turning on our children so often?

The answer is simple, we allow our children to treat dogs as toys, or at least as humans, we do not raise our kids to treat dogs as animals, and without that respect and awareness, our kids may overstep what a dog deems safe and comfortable interaction. Because at the end of the day as much as we want to humanise our dogs, they are not human, they are animals, and therefore we need to learn how to love them as animals. We need to learn, and we need to teach our children, how to read a dog’s body language. We need to be aware of our child’s interactions with a dog and intervene when we see the dog may be uncomfortable.

But if, like me, you are not fluent in dog, how do you know how to prevent these more or less avoidable bites from happening?

Firstly, we need to be aware of triggers for dogs and teach our kids to avoid these triggers. According to animal behaviourist, Gordon Banks, from Dogtown SA a shelter for dogs, the most common triggers involve space boundaries, animals, just like us, have their own personal space bubble and when that bubble is entered causes discomfit. And discomfit leads to some sort of defence response – either the dog will freeze, flee or fight.

Banks explains that another aspect of space is that when an animal, including dogs, feels cornered or trapped it will also deliver a defence response. So, while we think it is super cute when our kids lie on our dogs, cuddling them, our dogs do not, they see this as a real and present danger. They do not always understand human expressions of love.