Menlyn Park shopping centre welcomes Tshwane’s first LEGO® certified store

The Great Yellow Brick Co is bringing the internationally acclaimed LEGO® Certified Store phenomenon to Menlyn Park Shopping Centre with the opening of its newest store on 1 June 2019, expanding its exclusive deal with LEGO® South Africa.

The 170m2 store is the second LEGO® Certified Store to open in South Africa, and will include all the signature features that are unique to LEGO® Certified Stores, including a Pick a Brick Wall, a Build a Minifigure station and a custom-designed mosaic of a Jacaranda tree that celebrates the host city Pretoria.

The store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre will be the only store in South Africa to feature a Digital Minifigure Scanner, where shoppers can scan their hand to generate a digital 3D LEGO® Minifigure of themselves. The store will also be home to 80 exciting new sets and products that will be launched in South Africa for the first time on opening day, including LEGO® Stranger Things – The Upside Down. This iconic set features six rooms in the Byers’ house from an alternate dimension and includes eight instantly recognisable mini figures of series characters.

These exclusive products will be in addition to the vast range of LEGO® sets celebrating movie franchises like Star Wars and The Avengers, as well as other favourites like LEGO® DUPLO®, LEGO® Friends, collectibles and special editions, and other fantastic sets and themes.

“Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is a world-class mall that is home to numerous international brands and flagship stores, and it made simple, good sense to open our second LEGO® Certified Store in this iconic super-regional mall,” says Robert Greenstein, co-founder of the Great Yellow Brick Company and South African licence-holders of the LEGO® Certified Store concept.

The Great Yellow Brick Co has secured an ideal location for the outlet in Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in store G157 next to Cape Union Mart, on the lower level, which is easily accessible for LEGO® fans of all ages to drop in and browse, explore and play.

“Menlyn Park Shopping Centre offers Africa’s most unique shopping experience with the greatest variety of stores, products and experiences, and we are delighted to welcome Tshwane’s first LEGO® Certified Store,” says Olive Ndebele, general manager at Mowana Properties, the owner of Menlyn Park.

LEGO® Certified Stores are designed by The LEGO® Group, and adhere to store fit-out and experience guidelines stipulated by the Group to maintain its focus on playfulness and creative experiences, rather than on conventional retail principles. Created as experiential playgrounds for LEGO® fans of all ages, certified stores offer unique features not seen in independent retailers.

“South Africans have loved LEGO® sets and products for generations – not just children who learn the basics of construction, fine-motor skills or the sheer possibilities of the imagination, but adults who will go to extraordinary lengths to complete their themed collections or own creations too,” says Kristian Imhof, Country Manager for The LEGO® Group in South Africa.

“The launch of the first LEGO® Certified Store in Sandton City in 2018 has been a remarkable success, and we are so glad that this dedicated store in Menlyn Park Shopping Centre will give Tshwane’s residents easier access to the joy of building their own LEGO® world,” Greenstein adds.

Follow The LEGO Certified Stores SA Facebook page for updates on store opening dates, gift with purchase specials and special edition releases, in addition to instore prizes and giveaways on the store’s official opening day, 1 June 2019.

About the Great Brick Yellow Brick Co

The Great Yellow Brick Co was founded in 2017 by partners Robert Greenstein, Hayley Greenstein and Greg Bergh with the belief that South Africans deserved the full LEGO Certified Store experience that could be found elsewhere around the world. The company has plans to roll out world class LEGO Certified Stores across the major cities of South Africa over the next three years, now that stores in Sandton City and Menlyn Park are open. For more information about The Great Yellow Brick Company visit www.greatyellowbrick.co.za

About The LEGO® Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK., Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of play materials.

Guided by the company spirit: “Only the best is good enough”, the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com. For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit http://www.LEGO.com/aboutus