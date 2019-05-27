Chicco launch the limited edition nursing range for trendy little ones

FANTASTIC LOVE

With that, comes a whole new exciting range of products that are accessible for every moment and milestone of your child’s first years.

Introducing Fantastic Love – a fun approach to nursing from newborn upwards that brings fantasy to life through ponies, pandas and unicorns. Unique, top quality products with gorgeous designs will now be available for a limited time only.

Product range includes:

1. Wellbeing Feeding Bottles x 3 – 150, 250 and 330ml. In age groups with appropriate flow silicone teats.

2. Physio Soft newborn pacifier – comes in limited edition heart-shaped box with satin ribbon. Orthodontic, silicone soother that’s so soft baby can sleep on their side or face and not get hurt.

3. Pacifier holder – Unicorn designed clip-on pacifier holder for dummy hygiene.

4. Pony teether – with different edges and textures to soothe gums.

5. Pacifier clip – Unicorn design on these cute pacifier clips to conveniently connect to clothing and never drop a dummy again.

All products are merchandised together in store for easy reference. The Fantastic Love range is perfect for baby showers, baby gifting or just for that mom who wants to spoil their little one.

Blue and pink colour variants available.

All products retail at R129 and are available at selected Pick ‘n Pay stores, Babies R Us, Kids Emporium, www.loot.co.za Loot and www.takealot.com.