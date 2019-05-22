Matric finals timetable 2019 now out

The Department of Basic education has released the NSC 2019 examinations timetable, which you can check out below. Practical exams begin 2 September, leading into the October/November sittings, which ends 28 November.
Top Tips to Smash Your Finals:
-
- Start early
- Practice on past papers
- Organise group study sessions
- Take short breaks frequently when swotting
- Explain the work to someone, even if it’s your family pet
- Read it. Write it. Say it.
- Switch-off your phone
- Get enough sleep
See below for the full timetable or to download the original PDF, see the Department of Basic Education’s website.
Abbreviations:
HL: Home language
FAL: First additional language
SAL: Second additional language
P: Paper
Monday 2 September
9:00
- Life Orientation (LO CAT) (2hrs)
Wednesday 16 October
9:00
- Computer Applications Tech P1 (3 hours) Practical
Thursday 17 October
9:00
- Information Technology P1 (3 hours) Practical
12 August to 11 October
9:00
- Performing Arts Practical
7 October to 18 October
9:00
- Visual Arts and Design Practical
WEEK 1
Wednesday 23 October
9:00
- English HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)
- English SAL P1 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu HL, FAL, SAL P1 (2 hours)
- Arabic, French, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish SAL P1 (2 hours)
- Latin SAL P1 (3 hours)
- Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL P1 (2 hours)
- German HL, SAL P1 (2 hours)
Thursday 24 October
9:00
- isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)
- isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele SAL P1 (2½ hours)
- South African Sign Language HL P1 (2 hours)
14:00
- Electrical Technology (3 hours)
Friday 25 October
9:00
- Mathematics P1 (3 hours)
- Mathematical Literacy P1 (3 hours)
- Technical Mathematics P1 (3 hours)
14:00
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu HL P2 (2½ hours)
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)
- Arabic, French, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish SAL P2 (2 hours)
- Latin SAL P2 (1½ hours)
- Portuguese, German HL P2 (2½ hours)
- Portuguese FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)
- German SAL P2 (2 hours)
WEEK 2
Monday 28 October
9:00
- Mathematics P2 (3 hours)
- Mathematical Literacy P2 (3 hours)
- Technical Mathematics P2 (3 hours)
14:00
- Religion Studies P1 (2 hours)
Tuesday 29 October
9:00
- History P1 (3 hours)
14:00
- Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)
- Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda SAL P1 (2½ hours)
Wednesday 30 October
9:00
- Accounting (3 hours)
14:00
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)
- Portuguese HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)
- German HL P3 (2½ hours)
Thursday 31 October
9:00
- Afrikaans HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)
- Afrikaans SAL P1 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Economics P1 (2 hours)
Friday 1 November
9:00
- Physical Sciences (Physics) P1 (3 hours)
- Technical Sciences P1 (3 hours)
WEEK 3
Monday 4 November
9:00
- Physical Sciences (Chemistry) P2 (3 hours)
- Technical Sciences P2 (3 hours)
Tuesday 5 November
9:00
- Geography (Theory) P1 (3 hours)
14:00
- Geography (Map work) P2 (1½ hours)
Wednesday 6 November
9:00
- English HL P2 (2½ hours)
- English FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)
14:00
- Mechanical Technology (3 hours)
Thursday 7 November
9:00
- Business Studies (3 hours)
Friday 8 November
9:00
- Life Sciences P1 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Religion Studies P2 (2 hours)
WEEK 4
Monday 11 November
9:00
- Life Sciences P2 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Engineering Graphics and Design P1 (3 hours)
Tuesday 12 November
9:00
- Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda HL P2 (2½ hours)
- Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)
- South African Sign Language HL P2 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Consumer Studies (3 hours)
- Hospitality Studies (3 hours)
Wednesday 13 November
9:00
- Afrikaans HL P2 (2½ hours)
- Afrikaans FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)
14:00
- Maritime Economics (3 hours)
Thursday 14 November
9:00
- Economics P2 (2 hours)
14:00
- isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele HL P2 (2½ hours)
- isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)
Friday 15 November
9:00
- Agricultural Sciences P1 (2½ hours)
- Nautical Science P1 (3 hours)
14:00
- Computer Application Tech P2 Theory (3 hours)
WEEK 5
Monday 18 November
9:00
- Agricultural Sciences P2 (2½ hours)
- Nautical Science P2 (3 hours)
14:00
- Engineering Graphics and Design P2 (3 hours)
Tuesday 19 November
9:00
- isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)
- South African Sign Language HL P3 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga,Tshivenda HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)
Wednesday 20 November
9:00
- Tourism (3 hours)
14:00
- Civil Technology (3 hours)
Thursday 21 November
9:00
- Dramatic Arts (3 hours)
14:00
- Visual Arts (3 hours)
Friday 22 November
9:00
- Afrikaans HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Information Technology P2 (Theory) (3 hours)
WEEK 6
Monday 25 November
9:00
- Agricultural Management Practices (3 hours)
14:00
- History P2 (3 hours)
Tuesday 26 November
9:00
- English HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)
14:00
- Dance Studies (3 hours)
Wednesday 27 November
9:00
- Music P1 Theory (3 hours)
- Sport and Exercise Science (3 hours)
14:00
- Music P2 Comprehension (1½ hours)
- Equine Studies (3 hours)
Thursday 28 November
9:00
- Agricultural Technology (3 hours)
14:00
- Design (3 hours)
Please direct enquiries to Dr R Poliah, Chief Directorate: National Assessment and Public Examinations: 012 357 3900.
To download the original PDF, see the Department of Basic Education’s website.