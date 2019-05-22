Matric finals timetable 2019 now out

The Department of Basic education has released the NSC 2019 examinations timetable, which you can check out below. Practical exams begin 2 September, leading into the October/November sittings, which ends 28 November.

Top Tips to Smash Your Finals: Start early Practice on past papers Organise group study sessions Take short breaks frequently when swotting Explain the work to someone, even if it’s your family pet Read it. Write it. Say it. Switch-off your phone Get enough sleep

See below for the full timetable or to download the original PDF, see the Department of Basic Education’s website.

Abbreviations:

HL: Home language

FAL: First additional language

SAL: Second additional language

P: Paper

Monday 2 September

9:00

Life Orientation (LO CAT) (2hrs)

Wednesday 16 October

9:00

Computer Applications Tech P1 (3 hours) Practical

Thursday 17 October

9:00

Information Technology P1 (3 hours) Practical

12 August to 11 October

9:00

Performing Arts Practical

7 October to 18 October

9:00

Visual Arts and Design Practical

WEEK 1

Wednesday 23 October

9:00

English HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)

English SAL P1 (2½ hours)

14:00

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu HL, FAL, SAL P1 (2 hours)

Arabic, French, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish SAL P1 (2 hours)

Latin SAL P1 (3 hours)

Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL P1 (2 hours)

German HL, SAL P1 (2 hours)

Thursday 24 October

9:00

isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)

isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele SAL P1 (2½ hours)

South African Sign Language HL P1 (2 hours)

14:00

Electrical Technology (3 hours)

Friday 25 October

9:00

Mathematics P1 (3 hours)

Mathematical Literacy P1 (3 hours)

Technical Mathematics P1 (3 hours)

14:00

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu HL P2 (2½ hours)

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)

Arabic, French, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish SAL P2 (2 hours)

Latin SAL P2 (1½ hours)

Portuguese, German HL P2 (2½ hours)

Portuguese FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)

German SAL P2 (2 hours)

WEEK 2

Monday 28 October

9:00

Mathematics P2 (3 hours)

Mathematical Literacy P2 (3 hours)

Technical Mathematics P2 (3 hours)

14:00

Religion Studies P1 (2 hours)

Tuesday 29 October

9:00

History P1 (3 hours)

14:00

Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)

Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda SAL P1 (2½ hours)

Wednesday 30 October

9:00

Accounting (3 hours)

14:00

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)

Portuguese HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)

German HL P3 (2½ hours)

Thursday 31 October

9:00

Afrikaans HL and FAL P1 (2 hours)

Afrikaans SAL P1 (2½ hours)

14:00

Economics P1 (2 hours)

Friday 1 November

9:00

Physical Sciences (Physics) P1 (3 hours)

Technical Sciences P1 (3 hours)

WEEK 3

Monday 4 November

9:00

Physical Sciences (Chemistry) P2 (3 hours)

Technical Sciences P2 (3 hours)

Tuesday 5 November

9:00

Geography (Theory) P1 (3 hours)

14:00

Geography (Map work) P2 (1½ hours)

Wednesday 6 November

9:00

English HL P2 (2½ hours)

English FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)

14:00

Mechanical Technology (3 hours)

Thursday 7 November

9:00

Business Studies (3 hours)

Friday 8 November

9:00

Life Sciences P1 (2½ hours)

14:00

Religion Studies P2 (2 hours)

WEEK 4

Monday 11 November

9:00

Life Sciences P2 (2½ hours)

14:00

Engineering Graphics and Design P1 (3 hours)

Tuesday 12 November

9:00

Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda HL P2 (2½ hours)

Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)

South African Sign Language HL P2 (2½ hours)

14:00

Consumer Studies (3 hours)

Hospitality Studies (3 hours)

Wednesday 13 November

9:00

Afrikaans HL P2 (2½ hours)

Afrikaans FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)

14:00

Maritime Economics (3 hours)

Thursday 14 November

9:00

Economics P2 (2 hours)

14:00

isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele HL P2 (2½ hours)

isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele FAL and SAL P2 (2 hours)

Friday 15 November

9:00

Agricultural Sciences P1 (2½ hours)

Nautical Science P1 (3 hours)

14:00

Computer Application Tech P2 Theory (3 hours)

WEEK 5

Monday 18 November

9:00

Agricultural Sciences P2 (2½ hours)

Nautical Science P2 (3 hours)

14:00

Engineering Graphics and Design P2 (3 hours)

Tuesday 19 November

9:00

isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)

South African Sign Language HL P3 (2½ hours)

14:00

Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga,Tshivenda HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)

Wednesday 20 November

9:00

Tourism (3 hours)

14:00

Civil Technology (3 hours)

Thursday 21 November

9:00

Dramatic Arts (3 hours)

14:00

Visual Arts (3 hours)

Friday 22 November

9:00

Afrikaans HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)

14:00

Information Technology P2 (Theory) (3 hours)

WEEK 6

Monday 25 November

9:00

Agricultural Management Practices (3 hours)

14:00

History P2 (3 hours)

Tuesday 26 November

9:00

English HL and FAL P3 (2½ hours)

14:00

Dance Studies (3 hours)

Wednesday 27 November

9:00

Music P1 Theory (3 hours)

Sport and Exercise Science (3 hours)

14:00

Music P2 Comprehension (1½ hours)

Equine Studies (3 hours)

Thursday 28 November

9:00

Agricultural Technology (3 hours)

14:00

Design (3 hours)

Please direct enquiries to Dr R Poliah, Chief Directorate: National Assessment and Public Examinations: 012 357 3900.

To download the original PDF, see the Department of Basic Education’s website.