After Birth 19.9.2019 08:30 am

What they don’t tell you about a Vaginal Delivery

Karabo Motsiri
I felt the aches and pains and went through it all, and today I sit with the very reason for those pains and she makes it all worth it.

I am purposely not using the word ‘natural’ because I believe every labour is natural, whether your baby came via the birthing canal or c-section. We have probably all heard that vaginal delivery is totally amazing due to the quick recovery time. The not so amazing part (as we have also heard) is that your vagina will never be the same again., This means that your sex life will suffer. Which means you’ll end up co-parenting while your child has a new stepmom…you get the point. But seriously, people aren’t always honest about delivery. We see incredible pictures on the internet, and read up on the interesting facts and benefits of vaginal delivery, but what happens postpartum? Well, let me tell you what happens but be warned – TMI! Labour pains: Do you remember the last time you experienced intense pain? It’s nothing compared to what you feel when your little one is making their way onto this earth. This is the one thing mothers ALWAYS talk about; how traumatizing their labour was- and they aren’t lying. It’s a painful but beautiful experience. I could do it again- but only in a couple of years! The honest to God truth...
