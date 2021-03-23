 
 
Proteas women’s team doing SA proud

Editorials 2 hours ago

The Proteas face India in the final match of the series in Lucknow today. Come on, ladies, give us another reason to celebrate today

Editorial
23 Mar 2021
05:50:12 AM
All-rounder Anneke Bosch of South Africa starred with bat and ball to help seal a win in the first T20 match against India on Saturday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The national women’s cricket team are growing stronger every day, playing with confidence and breaking new ground each time they take the field. On Sunday, coach Hilton Moreeng’s team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against India after chasing down the steep target of 159 off the final delivery of the match for a six-wicket victory. Their T20 series follows hot on the heels of their 4-1 one-day international series win against the same opponents earlier this month. It is the first time the Proteas have beaten India in a T20 series. What’s been so impressive...

