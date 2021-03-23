Proteas women’s team doing SA proud

The national women’s cricket team are growing stronger every day, playing with confidence and breaking new ground each time they take the field. On Sunday, coach Hilton Moreeng’s team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against India after chasing down the steep target of 159 off the final delivery of the match for a six-wicket victory. Their T20 series follows hot on the heels of their 4-1 one-day international series win against the same opponents earlier this month. It is the first time the Proteas have beaten India in a T20 series. What’s been so impressive...

The national women’s cricket team are growing stronger every day, playing with confidence and breaking new ground each time they take the field.

On Sunday, coach Hilton Moreeng’s team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against India after chasing down the steep target of 159 off the final delivery of the match for a six-wicket victory.

Their T20 series follows hot on the heels of their 4-1 one-day international series win against the same opponents earlier this month. It is the first time the Proteas have beaten India in a T20 series.

What’s been so impressive is their strong performances have been without one or two key players, including world-class all-rounder Dane van Niekerk, and that it has been a team effort even though Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt have been the star performers with the bat throughout the tour.

CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “Many of our players have become household names around the women’s cricket world and they are much in demand for domestic T20 tournaments abroad.”

The Proteas face India in the final match of the series in Lucknow today.

Come on, ladies, give us another reason to celebrate today

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.