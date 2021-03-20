 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

There are no winners in divorce

Editorials 2 hours ago

Marriage is not for everyone and sometimes divorce is the only way for both parties to move forward.

Editorial
20 Mar 2021
05:50:54 AM
PREMIUM!
There are no winners in divorce

Picture: iStock

It takes time, sacrifice and effort to make relationships – and marriages more specifically – work. Once you have found the “person of your dreams”, or “your soulmate”, and the initial love at first sight dims, it takes patience, hard work and commitment to ensure a relationship stands the test of time. Marriage is not for everyone and sometimes divorce is the only way for both parties to move forward, especially if it is a toxic relationship and time together has a negative effect on you emotionally and physically. Not everyone is compatible and going your separate ways is unfortunately...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

local soccer Watch: Phakaaathi TV previews Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Government Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF

General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents

World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.