Thank goodness, Rassie has a plan

South African rugby fans will breathe a sigh of relief that new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has a plan.

Thank goodness, because for the last few years it certainly didn’t look like South African rugby had a plan. And with only 18 months to go before the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Erasmus better put his plan in motion fast if South Africa are to stand a chance of adding to their two World Cup triumphs – or being competitive at the very least.

Under previous coach Allister Coetzee the Springboks lacked continuity, direction and were just plain average. They won just 11 from 25 matches under his guidance, and never seemed to find the right combination.

At the new coach announcement this week, Erasmus seemed to focus a lot on the 2023 World Cup, although he insisted next year’s showpiece was foremost in his plans.

We can’t blame him for looking far ahead because he doesn’t have much time to turn the Bok ship around, and his contract is for an astounding six years.

But he will do well to remember Springbok fans want results, and they want results immediately.

During the June Test window tough assignments against Wales in Washington, and then a three-match home series against England will severely test the Boks before the Rugby Championship.

Sometimes the best laid plans of mice and men go awry

