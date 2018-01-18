Cricket’s future certainly bright

The Proteas wrapped up the three-match Test series against world No 1 India with next week’s Wanderers Test still to play, after they won the second Test by 135 runs on the final day in Centurion yesterday. But the big bonus is that they have unearthed a potential superstar in lanky fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

The 21-year-old Ngidi, making his Test debut on his home ground, finished with second innings figures of 6/39. His return was the seventh best by a South African on debut and the 27th best on the all-time list. That he looks so at ease on the international stage is even more encouraging.

Kagiso Rabada, aged only 22, took the other three wickets on offer after Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for the second time in the Test. To think that the combined age of Rabada and Ngidi is only 43 gives South African cricket plenty to cheer about, especially with Dale Steyn battling with a spate of injuries and Morne Morkel, 33, and Vernon Philander, 32, no spring chickens.

“We’re looking forward to Ngidi and KG leading this attack in a few years,” said a delighted captain Faf du Plessis.

Moving forward, it’s certainly a wonderful option to have as national captain, and a mouth-watering one for South African fans.

Ngidi’s quick rise to fame does not come as a surprise. He has been a steady performer since making his first-class debut against Border two years ago, and his introduction to international cricket was equally impressive as he picked up six wickets, including a 4/19, in three T20 internationals for his country.

The arrival of Mfuneko Ngam in 2000 had everyone licking their lips at the prospect of Makhaya Ntini and Ngam bowling in tandem for their country in Test cricket. Sadly, continuous injuries ended Ngam’s career before it really took off and the partnership was never to be.

Good news is that if all goes well, the Ngidi-Rabada combination could be here for years to come.

