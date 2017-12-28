 
Juju’s right – crime should come first

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula introduces the newly appointed National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole at the SAPS training academy during his first press briefing on his appointment, 23 November 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula introduces the newly appointed National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole at the SAPS training academy during his first press briefing on his appointment, 23 November 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Dubai is certainly a touchy subject when it comes to our ministers.

So Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema are at it again.

The EFF commander-in-chief yesterday took to Twitter to question why the minister was in Dubai with his family when there were more important matters to attend to back home – most notably the crime over the festive period.

Dubai is certainly a touchy subject when it comes to our ministers.

“The whole Minister of Police [is] out of the country at this critical period of the year, talk of priorities.

Crime is a serious problem in this country but leisure for our ministers is more important,” Malema tweeted.

Mbalula was not going to miss an opportunity to take to Twitter in his defence, insisting Malema’s rant is a “pathetic” effort to win voters over.

There’s a history between the two former ANC Youth League leaders. Earlier this year the pair went back and forth on Twitter with regards to the Constitutional Court ruling that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has the power to decide whether there should be a secret ballot on the proposed motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

While we are not questioning anyone’s right to go on holiday with their family, Malema has a point when he questions why combating crime is not the priority for the minister.

Expect more fights on Twitter from these two in 2018.

New crime intelligence boss accused of having ‘fake matric’

