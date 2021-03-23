 
 
Government needs to get ahead of Easter super-spreader events

The country will almost certainly go back to where it was a year ago: a bleak, uncertain and scary place. It is not too late to start preparing for the worst, again.

Sydney Majoko
23 Mar 2021
05:55:10 AM
Picture: Michael Dantas/AFP

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the first 21-day hard lockdown a year ago, South Africa only had 402 cases of Covid-19 infections. That number has since increased to more than one and a half million infections and 52 000 deaths. Statistics by themselves only tell half the story. They do not tell of the pain and heartbreak that each and every one of those families had to go through, losing people who, but for the pandemic, would have continued to lead long and productive lives. Statistics also show the number of jobs the economy has shed due to the pandemic,...

