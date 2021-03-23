 
 
My memorable day with the late Jim Abbott

Columns

My one and only encounter with Jimmy turned out to be a real memory-maker. And to this day, I don’t even carry a driver in my bag.

Danie Toerien
23 Mar 2021
06:00:21 AM
Former heavyweight boxer, the colourful Jimmy Abbott, has died. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

A few decades ago, while working as a reporter for a local newspaper on the West Rand, I was invited to play in a golf day in aid of one of the charities in the area. A number of celebrities were also invited and I was quite looking forward to spending the day out and mingling with the stars. Well, my disappointment was clearly visible for all to see when I was introduced to my celebrity golf partner on the day. It was none other than Jimmy Abbott – all 400kg of him. As he wrapped his giant paw around...

